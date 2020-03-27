There is a lot of negativity going around regarding the COVID-19, especially within the high school. While I do admit that it sucks to not be able to socialize with my friends, have to stay home for what seems like forever, and have my junior season for softball taken from me, I like to think of all the possible positives that could come from this.
The first one is family time. As a teenager, it is hard to always see eye-to-eye with my parents and siblings, and this time I've been given with them is helping me grow with them. I'm not going to act like 2 weeks has cured every fight and mended every wound, but it's a start.
The other thing I noticed was history. My generation hasn't been through something big. We weren't even alive for 9/11. The virus isn't exactly what we wished for, but one day, way in the future, when we have kids or grandkids read about COVID-19 and how the world basically shut down for a couple months, we are going to be the ones who can say that we were there and we remember the craziness of it all. We will have quarantine stories that will make them laugh, but most of all we will be able to say that we lived through it.
Going through this rough time puts us in the history books and makes us known. Aways look for some sort of positive in a world of negativity. Your encouragement could mean the world to someone who has it rough and just needs your boost to get through their day. Positivity spreads like wildfire.
Rebekah James,
Pinetop-Lakeside
