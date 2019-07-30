The Republican Primary in Arizona’s LD-6 Senate race has taken some unconventional twists and turns. Turns, because socialist State Senator Sylvia Allen, who raised your property taxes and now wants to raise your sales taxes, decided not to seek re-election earlier this year but then suddenly changed her mind, because GOP “leaders” and self-appointed kingmakers in the district have issued primary support and endorsements to keep Allen in the race. In the House, Representative Bob Thorpe is term-limited and planning to seek the Senate nomination and seat in 2020. The primary was already set between Thorpe and Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers until Allen did an about-face.
Bob Thorpe, Republican donors and activists met in Payson on June 15, according to reliable sources, behind closed doors where they decided to intervene in the primary against all Republican standards and practices. During the meeting led by Sedona Republicans Dwight and Andrea Kadar, Thorpe was asked to leave the room while Allen remained. Allen was told to get back in the race. What emerged was an endorsement of Sylvia Allen; a dictate not to support Thorpe through money and manpower and likely, State Senate and House leadership support to help socialist Allen win the primary (primary PAC committee).
Apparently, party leaders are trying to clear the field for RINO Sylvia Allen in order to make it easier for her to keep the seat. But this letter is not about Sylvia. It’s about Bob Thorpe and how he has every right to run for the seat without party leadership’s party money kingpins with their heavy-handedness. The self-appointed LD-6 political kingmakers should back off; stop pressuring socialist Sylvia to stick around and to let the race play out. Bob Thorpe deserves better and a shot at the nomination. We hope he stays in the race. Socialist Allen last year threw Rep. Brenda Barton under the bus and lied about it, and now she did the same to Rep. Bob Thorpe.
