What are people thinking up here in Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside? This morning, my husband and I drove by Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart and saw more cars in the parking lot than we’ve seen in weeks. We drove to get fuel at the Circle K across the street and people were in and out of the store – not adhering to any social distancing suggestions – touching the door handles with their bare hands, touching their faces, etc. I even saw one man cough into his hand and then open the door with that same hand.
We have had a few deliveries from local restaurants and mail carriers and not one single person was wearing a mask. With jobs that require breaking social distancing guidelines on a daily basis they should be required to wear masks and be fined for non-compliance. We had to put a sign on our door asking people to step back at least 10 feet after knocking and to wear a mask if possible due to blatant lack of anyone attempting to comply with any safety guidelines. Its ridiculous.
People appear to be getting complacent and this is a huge concern for us and should be a concern for everyone. The lack of adherence to the social distancing warnings and the lack of people wearing masks alone is very disturbing. I don’t understand why city governments haven’t taken action and mandated the use of face masks and enforced the social distancing guidelines.
We are not fear-mongers with negative attitude. But we do believe in staying safe and being smart about this pandemic. We would like to see others do the same for all our sakes.
D. Cessna,
Lakeside
No, people are learning the truth.
The nerve of some people. I saw the same thing at the liquor store and the pot dispensary the other day. Good thing we have our priorities straight.
