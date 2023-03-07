"Truth” has been weaponized in our culture as a means to predetermined social ends. Just look at all these new identity classifications in our culture. Sex-change surgeries are now referred to as “gender-affirming care.” Euthanasia now means “death with dignity.” If I want to defend the unborn it is considered to be engaging in a “war on women.” Those who support biblical marriage are “homophobic.” Those who believe women should not have to compete against biological men in sports are “transphobic.”
But perception can become reality. For example, when abortion is renamed as “lifesaving care." Lifesaving care? How many abortions are actually conducted in order to save the life of a mother? In Florida, for example, the state records the reason for every abortion that occurs each year. In 2021, there were 79,817 abortions in the state. The cases when a woman’s life was is danger by pregnancy was 0.15% of the cases! Rename it however you want — abortion is still abortion — but millions of unborn children still die as a result no matter how you classify it.
And when our society inundates us with messaging that reinterprets truth according to its chosen fictions, its fictions become true. Enough! When is this ridiculousness going to stop? I for one refuse to measure truth by popularity. Truth is not relative.
