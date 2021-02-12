Living within an HOA in Pinetop, already the cancer breeds with rentals; parties, cars everywhere, disrespectful behaviors to close-by owner occupied homes. Hey, leave us alone with the chant from the owners who are doing the renting.
What do you suggest are the proactive, legal moves to curb this cancer and retain respectful living and home owner property values.
Jack Wagner,
Mesa
