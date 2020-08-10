I have recycled for years in Pinetop. The town has a great facility on Woodland Lake Road. However, the reason for my letter is that they just drastically raised the prices.
I go to the center at least once a week and sometimes twice. I went last week and was charged $5 for what usually cost me $2. I asked about it and was given a brochure with the new prices. I was astounded at the rate increase. Now recycling does not make me feel as satisfied as it did. I'm reducing my recycling. Get a brochure and check it out for yourself.
Mary Jo Shauinger,
Pinetop
Every other community In the modern USA offer's recycling. They were also serviced by Waste Management, a multi billion dollar, world wide company. They offered recycle bins for green waste and the other items people recycle. When will they step up and do the right thing and offer this service here? Personally Id like to see them run off the mountain with their poor service, lack of giving a hoot about the communities they operate in, and the could care less attitude about the garbage lining Lone Pine Dam road on the way to the transfer station. Make them clean up the mess if they want to operate in AZ or get with the program and initiate tarp requirements for trucks and trailers. I drove a truck for 30 years tarping its loads and there is no excuse for their lazy backsides This place and its people deserve better than that.
