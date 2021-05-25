Mr. Headley...
With all due respect, I believe you are totally off base in your condemnation of State Senator Dunn’s proposal to transport water from the Mississippi River region to the drought stricken west. I think it’s a fantastic idea!
The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline from Houston Texas to Linden New Jersey. It provides this needed resource to residents along the eastern seaboard. Why not create a pipeline to move water from the flood ravaged south and southeastern states to the Colorado River system? You say it is too expensive. Sure it is. It will probably cost billions or trillions of dollars. But do your research. What has the financial impact been to our southern states over the last decade or so following tropical and spring storms? It’s astronomical!
The outlook for the future in the west is pretty bleak. Drought conditions are expected to continue. I’m the executive director of a non-profit, Friends of the Lower Blue River. We focus our attention on the stretch of the Lower Blue River between Silverthorne and Kremmling, Colorado. Our river is a vital link to the Colorado River system which serves 40-million people in the West.
Why not create a pipeline that would transmit something far more important than gasoline...life giving water? Again, with all due respect because in my former life, I spent 40 years in the news business, you may want to gather more facts.
Regards,
Jonathan Knopf
Executive Director
Friends of the Lower Blue River
