It appears that someone, during the Battle of the Bands Event at Frontier Fields on Saturday, Sept. 4, backed their vehicle into and broke down the large gate at the entrance to the community garden, causing significant damage.
The White Mountain Community Garden is a non-profit organization that has no insurance and can ill afford the cost to repair or replace the damaged gate.
Please, whoever you are that caused the damage, accept responsibility for your actions and send payment to cover the cost, anonymously if you prefer, to the White Mountain Community Garden, P.O. Box 3003, Show Low, AZ 85902.
Mary Alice Vertz,
Show Low
(1) comment
I DIDN'T DO IT, I swear, but I sent a $ Contribution, Any Way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.