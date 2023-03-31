We are opposed to the construction of the Dollar Tree store between the Summer Haven subdivision and the town of Pinetop-Lakeside offices. Dollar stores create fewer jobs and pay lower wages than grocery stores that they often displace. They hire an average of six people per store whereas an independently owned store employs an average of 14. They have a history of paying their employees less than $15 per hour. Employees of dollar stores in Kansas City, Missouri, Riverside, California, and others have filed lawsuits against the company for unpaid wages.
Employees of dollar stores also heavily rely on taxpayers to subsidize their heath care. Dollar stores fail to invest in adequate store security. They are understaffed and lack security equipment. They can be a high-cash business which targets them for robberies and other crimes. Staff is frequently required to multi-task taking away their attention away from registers. In a 2020 CNN report, police officers, former Dollar store staff and executives cited reasons for Dollar stores' high crime rates such as using remote cameras to monitor stores rather than having security personnel on site.
They also would attempt to catch a shoplifter rather than preventing a theft.
Pinetop-Lakeside has always encouraged tourism. Having a string of dollar stores does not reflect a tourist destination. Would you want a dollar store built behind you?
Dorothy Kary, Ed and Joann Rohlik, Clint and Cindy Wright, Randy and Diane Harris
