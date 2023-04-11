A political animal is someone who will say anything to destroy those who have a different point of view. If they can do it through the Constitution, they will use the Constitution. If the Constitution blocks their agenda it is called a racist document written by white supremacist. The same applies to law and order, science, you name it. They have no integrity, nor do they believe in free speech, democracy, etc.

Doctors take a solemn oath to first do no harm. You would think that that would apply to everything in their life. You would be wrong.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.