A political animal is someone who will say anything to destroy those who have a different point of view. If they can do it through the Constitution, they will use the Constitution. If the Constitution blocks their agenda it is called a racist document written by white supremacist. The same applies to law and order, science, you name it. They have no integrity, nor do they believe in free speech, democracy, etc.
Doctors take a solemn oath to first do no harm. You would think that that would apply to everything in their life. You would be wrong.
Gregory Jarrin says no one is above the law but the case against Trump has exceeded the statute of limitations. The woman involved signed a legal NDA then violated the agreement. That is against the law. Clearly Jarrin couldn’t care less about the law.
Six million people have violated U.S. immigration law according to the head of the Border Patrol with over a million got a ways. Terrorists, gang members, rapists and murderers are known to be part of that group.
Biden took an oath to enforce federal laws yet Jarrin's “No one is above the law” seems to have vanished.
Your arguments are empty, Gregory, because like many on the left you have no integrity. For you it’s all about power and control, which is a real problem for freedom-loving people.
