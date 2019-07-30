Getting acquainted is not what it used to be. It seems more people than ever are talking politics, no matter the occasions. Almost immediately, they find it necessary to affix a partisan label on all they encounter. One is either a Democrat or a Republican, a conservative or a liberal. Apparently, it is not enough to be just an American.
Deeply entrenched in their uncompromising ideological positions, these rabid political animals assume the right and duty to fervently push their agenda as if they were highly-paid Washington lobbyists. While this type of behavior was once considered unacceptable, the constant rant of television news, along with the mindless babble of talk radio has effectively channeled nearly every issue into the murky realm of national politics, while at the same time creating legions of self-proclaimed experts in the field of political science.
The individual is now expected to strictly adhere to the principles of one party or the other. This "you are either with us or against us" mandate only serves to further divide us as a people. It used to be one could converse or socialize without regard to the political convictions of others, but now it seems as if party affiliation is more important than character.
All this partisan bickering may net huge profits for the advertising industry, but it is destroying the soul of our nation. If Americans are unwilling to exercise a little compassion toward one another, and thus set aside their ideological differences, all the flag-waving and official pronouncements of how great we are will prove meaningless, our culture rendered not only intolerable, but unsustainable.
Mark Slate,
Lakeside
(2) comments
Well said, Mark.
Finally,SOMEONE with common sence !!!!!
Thankyou MARK !!!
