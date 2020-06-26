Nancy Pelosi’s symbolic action is the latest example. Pelosi is removing four portraits of past Speakers who she says were confederates. The portraits have been there for many decades.
She has been there for over 30 years, and Speaker for some of those.
She "just recently" found out about the existence of these particular portraits.
So just how offensive could the existence of these portraits have been?
Three to be removed served as Speakers well before the Civil war ( or Confederacy) even existed. Her reasoning that they were Confederates is laughable , but it plays well. Also, three of them were Democrats.....one Whig.
Fortunately however, I am sure racism will disappear in the next few days as a result of her symbolic action. (Assuming, of course , that William Jefferson Clinton expunges his offensive middle name also.)
Pelosi should remove the portraits of the Democrat speakers in the 20 th century from southern states who supported poll taxes to suppress poor Black voters.
We should also ask Speaker Pelosi why she did not have Democrat Jim Wright's portrait removed. He was forced to resign as Speaker due to huge ethical concerns. Among them , he hired his daughter's husband to a position after the man was paroled from prison after serving only 27 months of a 15 year sentence. The man had beaten a woman with a hammer and left her for dead, but she lived to tell. Surely Jim Wright's deplorable actions and record rate the removal of his portrait, don't you think?
Matthew Scully,
Pinetop
(4) comments
Statues, portraits are of Democrats
Correct, the confederate statues and paintings are mostly Democrats or Whigs.
So why are you Republicans so up in arms about Democrats deciding to remove the Democrat statues and paintings that they find no longer aligned with their policies? You are Republicans, the party of Lincoln. What do you care what Democrats do with their symbols?
Nancy Pelosi’s symbolic action is the latest example. Not even sure whom told here the photos were there. Such an idiot she is...she needs to go.
So this election our choice is either a person with no soul or a person with no brain.
