To the many wonderful people walking with their dogs over at the Mogollon Rim Overlook Walk:
I love stopping to visit with you. I love petting your dogs and asking how old they are and where you got them. What is so very distressing is when I pass you by and continue on and find a huge pile of fresh dog poop right in the middle of the paved path.
This is just plain rude, dirty, and thoughtless.
In this age of COVID, there are so many more families walking over there with little kids just trying to get out of the house and I wonder how many kids step in this stuff.
Whether your dog poops in the trees or on the path, it should be cleaned up.
The park managers have put a trash can right at the beginning of the path so how hard it is to clean it up and put the bag in the trash. Oh! I get it! You think someone else should do it?
What I was told about 10 years ago when I did a bicycle tour through Glacier National Park was, if something is not natural to the area, pack it out. This would go for a banana peel, a Kleenex, and, of course, dog poop. Dogs don't live in the forest, their poop should not be left there.
We are all overstocked with plastic bags now that we don't take our reusable bags to the store anymore. Stuff a couple in your pocket and clean up your dog's mess.
Renee Roncone,
Phoenix
