What the heck is going on with the stretch of highway 260 between Heber and Show Low? It is a pothole nightmare!
As I drove that stretch last Thursday afternoon I was simply swerving all over the road to avoid huge holes in the road. Finally, a big red warning came across my dashboard info system that said "Please take a rest!"
I thought, "How can I rest? I need to dodge all these holes in the road!" It is in very simple terms, extremely dangerous!
Either someone will hit a hole and their car will flip, or they will blow out a tire.
I would advise not driving that stretch of road at night or after a snowstorm, where you may not be able to see the huge holes.
This is also a stretch of highway often used by emergency vehicles that will likely be traveling at a high rate of speed. It is simply a disaster waiting to happen.
Renee Roncone,
Phoenix
We have lived in Show Low since 1996, and I have never ever seen the Roads in this poor condition! Hopefully when winter is gone and the plows stop running there will be much needed repairs on Highway 260 through Show Low, Lakeside & Pinetop. Please!! my vehicles are taking a real beating!!
