I find myself missing Show Low quite a lot. The urban sprawl in Phoenix, where everything is way to hell and gone from everywhere else necessitates one to three hours’ ride time on the bus system to get anywhere. High daytime temperatures, et cetra so on and so forth. If anyone longs to flee the rural for the urban, I would love to set them straight on how it REALLY is down here!
Marc Ridenour,
Phoenix
