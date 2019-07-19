I just received a mailing from The Bradford Exchange Mint promoting a new MAGA $2 legal tender bill with a colored picture of Donald Trump on its right beside the normal image of President Jefferson. The flier states "This rare bill brings the charisma, patriotism, inspiration, and impact of this beloved president to life". It also states "The obverse of the bill is enhanced with a full color salute to Trump's legacy."
Can anyone deny the narcissism of this man now. No other living president has ever had the gall to promote them self the way this arrogant, self-centered bigot has. And everything he does profits him at the expense of the tax payers of this country. Obviously I didn't vote for him and I can't wait to see him gone, the sooner the better. He is the most criminal president America has ever had, acting as if he is above the law.
Mick Mitchke,
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.