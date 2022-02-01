Missa Foy’s letter celebrating one year of Biden’s Presidency missed a few salient facts:
40-year high Inflation that affects all Americans. Everyone feels the pain at the grocery store and the gas pump but wait there is more pain to come. Wait until 2022 property tax bills arrive in the mail, our inflated home values will result in significant increases in our property taxes.
As our constitutional republic is no longer a net energy exporter and now finds our hat in hand to Putin and OPEC begging them to pump more oil. The price of oil has more than doubled, resulting in Putin becoming cash rich funding his nefarious schemes.
Police officers across the nation being ambushed and murdered at alarming rates. Hardly a week goes by without reading about 2, 3, 4 or more police officers attacked.
Our Afghani allies left to face the Taliban. A Taliban that is now armed with billions in sophisticated state of the art weapons of war.
A resurgent ISIS back on the offensive in Syria.
No cognitive nation wide approach to COVID-19 therapeutics; instead solely relying upon vaccines and masks. Vaccines that would not exist had it not been for 2020’s Operation Warp Speed under President Trump.
Container ships lying at anchor off the coast of California and Mexico waiting to be off loaded while our store shelves are bare. Since October 2021, when Biden stepped in to make sure our nation’s made in China Christmas presents made it to the stores, the waiting time for these ships to be off loaded has increased by 60 days.
Choosing the next SCOTUS Justice not by the content of their character but by the color of their skin.
Americans held in solitary confinement without bail in blatant disregard of our Constitution’s 8th Amendment. Yet felons out of jail on low or no cash bail assault and murder Americans across the republic. Say his name, Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old murdered as he proudly marched in a Christmas parade.
Parents being targeted by Biden’s Justice Department as domestic extremists for speaking out against Marxist theories being taught in public schools.
Unconstitutional mandates that were struck down by SCOTUS.
Russian armor poised to invade Ukraine. Putin last invaded Ukraine, seizing The Crimea during Obama’s administration. And with a weak and bumbling Biden in the White House Putin is ready to finish the job.
The Chinese Communist Party and Xi watch as the Chinese appetite to devour The Republic of China has been whetted by Bumbling Biden.
North Korea again launching missiles.
Iran back on the fast track to developing nuclear weapons.
Two million untested and unvaccinated economic refugees flooded America, being flown at federal government expense all across our nation in the dark of the night.
Drug overdoses have sky rocketed as fentanyl came across our wide open southern border.
Missa Foy is correct, Biden is just getting started.
Scott Williams,
Concho
