As long as the President holds immigrants they receive free (well taxpayer supplied, not free for you and me) housing, food, and necessities indefinitely.
If they were released to find jobs, they would buy food, rent housing, and pay taxes. The President’s plan is welfare for immigrants.
I thought he opposed that. I know I do.
Timothy Wooley,
Lakeside
(4) comments
Hogwash. Send them back where they came from.
Gee, I guess Russ, the right wing republican extremist, wants to send the President's wife, Melania Trump, an immigrant, back to where she came from...Slovenia. So too, her parents who immigrated to the U.S. via chain migration.
Timothy, didn't you know that there is lots of profits to be made by private corporations who run private prisons and immigration concentration camps? America is now in the business of incarcerating people for following american laws and for minor misdemeanor offenses. Private prisons and immigration concentration camps have to be kept full to realize maximum profits. We the taxpayers are footing the bill so that profits can be made.
Democrat-Socialist 2020 Platform & Goals:
-End all deportations of illegal aliens (if you get here, you stay.)
-Voting rights for non citizens.
-Massive tax increases.
-Pack the courts with radical liberal judges (Like the 9th circuit)
-Increase refugee's from the third world.
-Non citizens allowed to hold public office.
-Socialism.
-Open Borders.
-Sanctuary Cities.
-Decriminalize illegal entry into our country.
-De-fund & terminate Border Patrol & ICE.
-Disarming Americans.
-Free abortions for all (Taxpayer funded)
-Green new deal.
-End of Electoral College
-Free medicare care for all including non citizens (taxpayer funded)
-Raise minimum wage (expect massive reduction in full time jobs & loss of health care benefits)
-!00% free college for all, including non citizens. (tax payer funded)
-Reparations for every rac "harmed" by the white man.
-Convicts, terrorists voting.
-Susie & Bobby using the same restrooms.
-Late term abortions up to 9 months.
-Infanticide.
-Pay check for every person in the US even if they choose not to work.
*Sources: Straight from the Democrat's themselves. View their speeches / debates on you tube. Pay particular attention to when the moderator asks the candidates to "raise your hand" if in favor questions. The choice is yours.
