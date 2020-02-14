I am shocked and dismayed by what is happening in our country right now. Did the President of the United States just retaliate against people that were subpoenaed to testify under oath during an inquiry? This is not OK!
We're not in some other corrupt country — this is the United States of America. We don't retaliate against people that we disagree with. This President is demanding loyalty to himself over loyalty to the country. We cannot allow this. I respectfully ask that Sen. McSally, Rep. O’Halleran and Sen. Sinema speak up against this dangerous act. We are blowing past terrifying boundaries that were set up to keep us from becoming a dictatorship. I am truly afraid for our country. As a registered voter and one a constituent in Arizona, I implore my elected officials to speak up for the soul of our democracy.
Judy Nelson,
Lakeside
(4) comments
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Good luck with McSally, she is just part of the negativity swallowing the country.... what was America is now becoming a part of Russia .. Thanks to the tRump followers. God Help Us all..
" We don't retaliate against people that we disagree with" Tell that to Nancy and her corrupt crew Judy! That is exactly what this whole three ring circus was, retaliating against Trump because they don't agree with him. Hypocritical much?
Judy; America unfortunately suffers from acute multiple personality disorder , an affliction which has entirely warped how we view our place in the world , and how we expect other nations to view us . A good hard look at America's horrific foreign policy will illustrate this psychosis , as America does indeed retaliate against those whom it disagrees with , and often with extremely devastating consequences . Hiroshima , Nagasaki , Baghdad , Tripoli , to name just a few ..... and on and on the list goes despite the humanitarian propaganda fervently force fed to the public . Economic sanctions are also an act of aggression and war , as innocent men , women and children are targeted so that they can intentionally be starved and deprived of other such essentials as medicine , potable water and energy sources . All of this is in stark violation of international law and represents terrorism in it's highest form . No nation or person is safe .
As regards our " Democracy " , Judy , that concept went over the precipice of history in 1963 with the assassination of JFK , which firmly enthroned the military - industrial complex as America's masters . The rest is truly a national tragedy , and Donald Trump is simply the latest stooge from a long line of stooges leading America to perdition . Such is the nature of empire building . Some 2700 years ago Socrates , and even earlier , Plato , clearly defined the framework of what Demo - Cracy was , and more so , what it should aspire towards . Demos = Mob and Cracy = Rule ; therefore , Democracy in the literal translation is Mob Rule . However , within the context of a civilized people and a civilized society this is more correctly viewed as being Majority Rule. Sadly , we only have the illusion of majority rule aka Democracy. So then Judy , try not to be so disheartened , as this dynamic of deterioration is inevitable with every single empire throughout history .
Read : The History Of The Decline And Fall Of The Roman Empire . by Edward Gibbon ( ISBN 0-14-043764-9 )
Che, you might not remember but I said there was a whirlwind of darkness coming when tRump was running for the throne.. It's here..
Good luck and I always appreciate your views..
Thank you!
