In the interests of preserving ‘the rule of law’ in our country, President Trump needs to be impeached and removed from office. This has nothing to do with his policies or any other aspect of his presidency. This is completely a matter of upholding The U.S. Constitution. Despite all the desperate arguments presented by his defenders, multiple credible witnesses have clearly shown a pattern of conduct that demands Congressional action. The president’s own intelligence services have either corroborated the accusations against him or debunked his apologists’ explanations (sic) for those behaviors.
While labeling the entire process as a ‘witch hunt’ and ‘a hoax,’ he has openly bragged about many of the ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ of which he is accused. He boasted about his reasons for firing FBI Director Comey on television – to stop the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. At more than one of his rallies in 2016, he called for the Russians to interfere in the election by digging up dirt on his rival. In more than one interview, when asked if it was proper to solicit or accept assistance from a foreign government in an election, he said, ‘Yes.’
He not only pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, he has asked other governments to do the same, on camera!
Again, this has nothing to do with his administration’s policies. If he is allowed to get away with what he has done, what’s to stop a future president, of any party, from doing the same? I urge people to think long and hard about what that might mean, not simply dismiss this as some kind of ‘personal’ or partisan attack. I have lots of disagreements with both major parties, but it’s frightening to think what might happen, should this president be allowed to avoid the consequences for his misconduct.
John Stuckey,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.