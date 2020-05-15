The absences that we as students are allowed to miss before our grades are affected and our future can potentially be affected. We go to school five days a week, for seven to eight hours a day, one hundred and eighty days a year. This is just what we spend in school, not including the time outside of school that is spent on school work and activities. Yet we are only allowed to miss six unexcused days of school a semester before we start losing credits and lose eligibility for our school activities. Why should grades and our future be determined by the days we spend at school and not the constant effort that we make in our classes? Why should funding be determined on the kids constantly attending and not the kids who are enrolled? I believe this to be unfair to a majority of students. Why should they be punished for life being difficult?
If we took into consideration the amount of time kids spend on their education outside of school, I guarantee the number of hours and days kids spend doing school would increase. This time spent outside of school should be considered when funding is applied to the school. This would increase state and federal funding, giving our students a better education, along with taking into account that life does happen and we cannot always attend school. There are times when students may not attend school because of something they cannot get a note for. I believe if a student can maintain a good grade while missing class, they should not be penalized for their absence. Many times when students are not in school they are still applying themselves so they maintain their grades and credits. If a student wants their education and they are fighting to still maintain what they are doing, then why should they lose credits for missing class? How can someone maintain an A or B in their classes but miss seven days of school and it doesn't matter? All their hard work and effort gets pushed to the side and they lose the credit.
High school is supposed to prepare us for the real world, yet when the real world happens around us we are basically punished for this? I just don’t understand how this is in any regard alright. As a student who has missed plenty of days of school, I know how hard it is to get a loss of credit appealed. Every class I have taken I apply myself and do my best to pass with a good grade, yet when life gets hard and I can’t come in to class I get in trouble. I don’t see why when life gets in the way and I can’t attend, all my efforts for class are thrown out the window like I never even tried to begin with.
I think schools should take into consideration the efforts that are made in school, not just the days that are spent. I think school would be a lot easier for students if they didn’t have to worry about missing school because something came up and could instead just focus on only needing to learn and understand the material. Students should be judged on their efforts in class and outside of class, not if they just showed up or not.
Ayla Henrie,
Show Low
Unexcused is the important part. Sounds like the schools are attempting to prepare you for the real world. If you have six no shows at work they would probably fire you and most excused and medical absences don't seem to affect your grades. Attend school, don't ditch or miss school (unexcused) or find an instruction format that suits you better such as online education.
