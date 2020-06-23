Today (June 10th 2020) I went the Show Low business to do

some shopping. I wore my mask and followed the direction arrows.

What bothered me was that once again the store employees were going

down isles against the flow of the customers.

 I flagged down an assistant manager and brought this to

his attention. He said that this is the way they do it. I

explained how I follow the guidelines and thought that

the employees should also follow the guidelines. I do not remember

if I received a good reason why they do not follow the customer’s

guidelines.

 So how do they expect customers to follow the distancing guidelines

and direction flow guide lines, when they do not? Also, are they immune

to what’s going around.

What prompted my venting here is that two weeks ago we shopped in

the same Show Low business and I saw the same thing. I asked the employee

why she was going the wrong way. Her reply was “I’m shopping”. I was

in disbelief. So, when I got home I attempted to contact the store. After

two days of dropped calls I finally got an assistant store manager. The

assistant manager said that this was not a store police and she would

bring it up at the next meeting.

Well, it looks like at least one of the assistant managers was not telling

the truth, or there is a BIG communication problem . Maybe you’d like to

contact Walmart (someone up high) and see how this can be tolerated.

To be honest I believe this is an efficiency thing ($$$$$) . They may be able

to do it faster this way ($$$$). If not that, then the program they use to pick

groceries has them going the wrong way. If it is the program, a simple fix is

to reverse the customer traffic pattern. 

Oh there was more wrong, like an employee taking off his mask and shouting

above the customers. Yep that is correct, right above the customers without

a mask. Employees walking around without masks. I wear mine to protect them,

I expect them to wear theirs to protect me.

Felipe Anthony Lopez,

Show Low 

Russ_in_WML
Russ_in_WML

walk through the aisles whichever way you want

libertyminded

I simply will not shop where masks are not worn.

sharkteethface

If you want to be a sheep and follow arrows the arrows fine.

The rest of us can act like human beings and even talk without a mask on.

The masks are ineffective, anything’s qualifies for a mask.

It’s ridiculous.

