Today (June 10th 2020) I went the Show Low business to do
some shopping. I wore my mask and followed the direction arrows.
What bothered me was that once again the store employees were going
down isles against the flow of the customers.
I flagged down an assistant manager and brought this to
his attention. He said that this is the way they do it. I
explained how I follow the guidelines and thought that
the employees should also follow the guidelines. I do not remember
if I received a good reason why they do not follow the customer’s
guidelines.
So how do they expect customers to follow the distancing guidelines
and direction flow guide lines, when they do not? Also, are they immune
to what’s going around.
What prompted my venting here is that two weeks ago we shopped in
the same Show Low business and I saw the same thing. I asked the employee
why she was going the wrong way. Her reply was “I’m shopping”. I was
in disbelief. So, when I got home I attempted to contact the store. After
two days of dropped calls I finally got an assistant store manager. The
assistant manager said that this was not a store police and she would
bring it up at the next meeting.
Well, it looks like at least one of the assistant managers was not telling
the truth, or there is a BIG communication problem . Maybe you’d like to
contact Walmart (someone up high) and see how this can be tolerated.
To be honest I believe this is an efficiency thing ($$$$$) . They may be able
to do it faster this way ($$$$). If not that, then the program they use to pick
groceries has them going the wrong way. If it is the program, a simple fix is
to reverse the customer traffic pattern.
Oh there was more wrong, like an employee taking off his mask and shouting
above the customers. Yep that is correct, right above the customers without
a mask. Employees walking around without masks. I wear mine to protect them,
I expect them to wear theirs to protect me.
Felipe Anthony Lopez,
Show Low
(3) comments
walk through the aisles whichever way you want
I simply will not shop where masks are not worn.
If you want to be a sheep and follow arrows the arrows fine.
The rest of us can act like human beings and even talk without a mask on.
The masks are ineffective, anything’s qualifies for a mask.
It’s ridiculous.
