I wanted to discuss the topic of procrastination. Procrastination can be compared to a white lie. It is harmless until you repeatedly do it and it becomes a major part of your life. In some ways, it can negatively affect your life. In the case of procrastination, it is lying to yourself to provide yourself with a false sense of security. Procrastination is not a terrible thing until you continuously put off tasks and it starts to become a habit.
One of the top reasons why we procrastinate is because we do not think it is the right moment or we wait for the right mindset. The truth is that the right moment will never come because we assume that we need to be in the right frame of mind to focus. So, we wait for that moment to come. We assume that the motivation will come to us naturally, instead of putting ourselves in that mindset. While we are waiting for that moment, we wallow in self-pity. We are aware that we are putting off the task at hand and know that doing so is a bad idea, yet we still do it. Not only are we harming our future, but our emotional and mental state, as well. Thus, we become terrible at regulating our negative emotions and learn to put those off also. It creates a false sense of security that will only last for a certain amount of time. Once that goes away, we are left with an increased amount of stress, anxiety, and lower self-esteem.
Most of the time people procrastinate because of the unpleasantness of the task at hand. Whether that is because you have to clean a dirty bathroom or something deeper such as low self-esteem, anxiety, or insecurity, we tend to avoid those certain feelings because we can’t process things rationally. However, avoiding those feelings can lead to negative effects on our mental health. Procrastination isn’t detrimental until it negatively affects your mental health and increases the effects of stress and anxiety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.