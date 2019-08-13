The Navajo County Superintendent of Schools office is in support of the Navajo County Jail District proposal. Our office would be severely impacted by any cuts to staff.
Serving our school districts is our first priority. Currently we have assisted districts in meeting their obligations in payroll and paying the bills. We would have to change how we do business with our districts and thereby impacting how they do business in meeting their needs. In Navajo County, schools are the number-one employer in our county when combined. In most communities they are the number-one employer. This would directly impact all our communities.
Jalyn Gerlich
Navajo County Superintendent of Schools
