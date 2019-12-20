A dictatorship in the making. What will happen if Donald Trump gets impeached and not removed?
1.) The constitutional right of American citizens to elect their own government leaders will be taken away and given to foreign authoritarian leaders.
2.) We will no longer have a "checks and balance" system. Politicians will no longer have to be accountable or transparent to the people. Impeachment of crooked public officials will be made irrelevant as will the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. Donald Trump has shown the way to subvert the checks and balances, the rule of law, and the Constitution, by ignoring congressional subpoenas and claiming executive privilege for everyone in the executive branch.
3.) The Constitutional oath of office taken by members of the military services, the law enforcement agencies, the Intelligence agencies and the Judiciary will be ignored and allegiance will be to Donald Trump not to the U.S. Constitution. He has already attacked his own his own law enforcement and intelligence agencies for upholding the rule of law. He will make them subordinate to his wishes not to the rule of law or to the constitution. To a point, he already has.
4.) Donald Trump is trying to win a lawsuit case "Trump v Cyrus Vance, D.A. of the county of New York and "Mazars USA,LLP" in the U.S. Supreme Court where Trump and his attorneys are asserting "Absolute Immunity" from criminal investigation, indictment,and prosecution for the President (himself), relatives, and persons and organizations with whom a president may have engaged in illegal, unlawful activities." If the Supreme Court takes up his case and Trump wins, then he will have the powers of a dictator and will be free to commit any crime at all at any time. He will be free to go after anybody, even members of the press that expose or disagree with him.
5.) For those reasons, our Constitution and our democracy are in danger of being turned into a dictatorship. Impeachment and removal of Trump is our last chance to show that we reject our country being turned into a dictatorship and thus, the eventual destruction of the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and all.
Al Ramirez,
Mammoth
