To preface this letter, I am in no way condoning or encouraging the actions of the people participating in the Minneapolis riot. This letter is to describe why the protest started and why it escalated to a riot. The Minneapolis riots first started as a peaceful protest to bring attention to the death of George Floyd. George Floyd got arrested for a 911 call regarding a “forgery in progress” and videos of the incident show Floyd coming under custody with no resistance. As the video goes on, a police officer by the name of Derek Chauvin is shown kneeling on the neck of George Floyd while Floyd repeatedly tells Chauvin “I can’t breathe”, “Please”, and “I’m about to die” while Chauvin tells him to relax. An ambulance arrived about 7 minutes after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and Floyd was pronounced dead. The day after Floyd’s initial passing, a crowd of hundreds marched up to the MPD 3rd Precinct police station to voice their frustration with the Minneapolis police. The peaceful protest turned violent when rocks were thrown at police cars and the building. After this, the police threw tear gas into the crowd and fired bean bag rounds. There have been accusations of the first arson being started by an undercover policeman wearing all black, a gas mask, and holding an umbrella. As of now, there were 170 businesses damaged or looted and dozens of fires set. So, is all of this justified? Can you fight violence with violence? Aside from the people who only take part in the riot to loot, others think that the option of peaceful protest is off of the table because of the continued police brutality against black people and the lack of consequences for the police who do use excessive force. The BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement has started to take an approach to gaining equality that's more reminiscent of Malcolm X rather than MLK (Martin Luther King Jr.). However, as MLK stated, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
Leonardo Navarro,
Lakeside
(1) comment
This is what happens when you elect Charles Manson for president.
