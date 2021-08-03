Pinetop-Lakeside Town Councilman Jim Snitzer’s 16-July letter on the November referendum for the RV Park rezoning of a portion of the 344-acre Camp Tatiyee land exchange parcel laid out his view what voting “yes” versus “no” would mean, with the latter likely resulting in low-density residential (as currently zoned). In its decision documents to transfer the parcel to private ownership, the Forest Service provided citizen assurances that future development indeed “would likely be similar to surrounding low-density residential development….” consistent with Town “zoning ordinances and processes.”
The referendum is also about the failure of the town to adequately follow its “zoning ordinances and processes” in support of rezoning the RV Park parcel and conveying substantial economic value to the owner. The Town has skirted its voter-approved General Plan that provides for proactive conceptual master planning of parcels greater than 50 acres — instead pursuing piecemeal rezoning actions below this threshold without planning to ensure for sound, integrated development of the entire parcel, the largest undeveloped private parcel in Town.
Further, with its inadequate and meager conformance with its Town Code to fully analyze rezoning actions, it’s amazing that Mr. Snitzer can even “crystal ball” what this RV Park will look like — with four planned RV Park phases for which little analysis was done for just one 6.2-acre phase, citizens have no ability to understand much less gain confidence that this will be a sound project — we don’t even know how many RV Park units will ultimately be built! The Town’s failure to proactively do its job, listen to its citizens, and meet its statutory focus on citizen health, safety, and welfare, along with economic development is really what this upcoming referendum is about.
Norris Dodd,
Pinetop
Keep the low density zoning.
