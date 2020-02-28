Regarding the horse management plan, the Forest Service, I'll bet, has already decided on a plan and this 30-day "input" is nothing but a placebo to make the public feel like they have a say in the decision about the plan.
Cases in point: Denali National Park, Alaska. For years they had small buses to take tourists through the park (you are not allowed to drive through it unless you have a camping reservation). These vehicles were small and the impact on the interior roads was small. The powers in charge decided to build larger roads and buy bigger buses. They asked for the public's input and already had the bigger buses.
Yellowstone National Park: The powers wanted to introduce wolves back into the park. They started having the concessionaires sell cute little stuffed toys. After a year of this, they introduced their wolf plan and then asked for the public's input. The park is surrounded by cattle ranches. They complained that these predators would attack their cattle, however YSNP said "oh no, they don't like cattle." Yeah right! The ranchers had a heck of a time proving it was a wolf kill and not a feral dog that killed cattle.
See where this is going? Write your letters, but show up to the meetings, if they even have one.
Pat Massey,
Show Low
For what it is worth my comment included that the plan should begin by significantly reducing the herd numbers.
