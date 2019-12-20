Regarding Mr. Perkins letter to the editor of Dec. 13 about the bridge across Tonto Creek — well said sir. To answer your question, to date over $38 million has been spent on the Mexican wolf recovery project. In 2015, the cost estimate for a bridge across Tonto Creek near Punkin Center was $ 17 million. Seventeen million is peanuts when it comes to government waste. Homes in Arizona have sold for more than $17 million.
Richard Smith,
Pinetop.
