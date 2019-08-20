I’ve worked in law enforcement in Navajo County since 1987. I served as your Sheriff for 10 years, recently retiring. During more than 30 years as a cop I’ve patrolled just about every square mile of our county. I’ve met tens of thousands of you and I’ve accepted the responsibility of being there for you whenever you need help.
Now it’s my turn to ask for your help. It’s not a request I make lightly, or without knowing full well that what I’m asking is a heavy lift.
But our community and the men and women of Navajo County public safety need your help.
We need you to VOTE YES ON PROPOSITION 421. We need this YES VOTE to ensure that we can continue to keep you and your families safe in your homes and at work.
Since I took office in 2009, we have done everything possible to shave costs. Today, we answer more 911 calls than ever before – 14,864 calls a year – and we’re answering those calls with fewer deputies than we had in 2008.
We’ve not hired people. We’ve slashed training budgets. We haven’t replaced police cars and we haven’t updated equipment for years. My last official action as your Navajo County Sheriff was to cut over half a million dollars from the Sheriff’s Office budget.
Now, we face the loss of the Navajo Generating Station and another $2.5 million a year in county revenues. That’s a serious emergency. That’s why I’m asking you to vote YES ON PROPOSITION 421.
Help your officers keep Navajo County safe. Help us respond to 911 calls faster and help ensure your homes and our schools are safe. For the cost of one more cent on a $3 purchase, we can work together to solve this crisis.
Please, vote YES on Proposition 421.
Kelly “K.C.” Clark
Retired Navajo County Sheriff
(2) comments
Thank you Mr. Clark. I hope the positive (progressive) folks who want to see communities move forward with positive change throughout their lives vote yes. There will always be the negative folks who simply vote no on everything (like the ones with the signs around town). I will gladly give a few extra dollars to the county every year - it's the least I can do as a citizen. I'm voting YES!
I don't know why we have to shut down the generating plant. We can switch from coal to biomass (pine/juniper trees' rubble and slash, ect.) and that will keep the generating plant online; God knows we need all of the electricity we can get. Jacking up taxes isn't the answer—that’s what California, New York and other states ruled by the “progressive liberal” Democrats have been doing and people are leaving California en masse, and pretty soon the only people left will be the politicians and the welfare and homeless! “Will the last person to leave California please turn out the lights?” That’s what t will be like in Arizona, eventually.
