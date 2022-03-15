“Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders, just since then, the price of the gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents. And with this action, it’s going to go up further.” He (President Biden) dubbed it “Putin’s price hike” and said “Russia is responsible.” (Biden Heeded Republicans pleas to ban Russian oil. Then they pounced, Washington Post, 3/9/22,)
Hypocrites. Disingenuous. Outrageous, Whatever you call it, Kevin McCarthy of California was just plain wrong when he blamed President Biden, and not Putin, for the recent spike in gas prices. Since the war in Ukraine started three weeks ago, gas prices have increased significantly. At the Hondah Casino, they have risen $1.11 , from $3.39 in mid-February 2022 to $4.50 a gallon as of March 8.
During this most difficult time, it is important to parcel out fact from fiction. The recent jump in gas prices directly correlates with Russia’s immoral and unjustified war against the Ukraine and its people. President Biden’s decision to ban the import of Russian oil will cause the cost of gasoline to rise even further. Yet if banning Russian oil and other imports is the best way I can help the Ukrainian people, I support this decision.
I am more grateful than ever to live in this country after seeing the images from Eastern Europe. I am very fortunate to have my freedoms. I stand behind our President as he leads NATO and the world in our economic resistance against Putin. I fully support our military as thousands of men and women have been sent to Poland and other countries within this region. Let us unite against the common enemy: Putin and his war machine.
