A thought and a question or two.
There is a big push to get everyone vaccinated but if I'm vaccinated and you are not how can I get COVID-19 from you? How does that work or doesn't the vaccine work as well as we are told that it does? Do we have to keep getting booster shots forever?
And why is it that all the people who are crossing our southern border and being flown in from Afghanistan don't have to get the vaccine? Some simple questions that deserve an answer.
John Ebert,
Pinedale
