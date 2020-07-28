I have a couple of questions I’ve been trying to get answers for. First, does the COVID-19 test tell you when you were exposed? Given the massive numbers of tests going on how can the positive test results be graded as new infections or exposures in January or February of 2020? It would seem, to me in order to say the virus is spreading you would have to know when the exposures happened.
Second, if a person passes away and then is tested, and found positive, do list that person as a COVID-19 victim? Shouldn't that person be tested as dying from a heart attract, lung cancer, etc. But tested positive for COVID? In order to have correct numbers wouldn’t it be wise to have correct counts? Of course I’m assuming that goal is to report correct numbers and not simply scare a lot of people. May I’m wrong and fear is the goal. Lastly, shouldn’t all news media be asking these question?
R.S. Curtis
Eagar
