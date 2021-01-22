It has been a proven fact that the more people focusing on the same issues can and will crest its goal.
Jesus Christ himself taught us Pray as if it has been answered. Mark 11:24.
In other words:
We are to smell the rain, see the rain, avoid the deep wide puddles.
Mark 11:24
“Therefore I tell you whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it and it will be yours.”
So what is being said here is that we must all put our consciousness on Rain. Thank you for the rain. It will occur. The time is now. Jesus also taught us “what I can do you shall do also.”
Carolyn Kopperud,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.