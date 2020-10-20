Proponents of Prop. 428 continue to try to make this campaign about competing ambulance services and baseless attacks in an effort to pull voters’ attention away from the fact that they are raising our taxes. I refuse to play this game, and instead will present the facts, and let Timber Mesa’s own budget and record speak for themselves.
The average homeowner pays $750 and the average business owner pays $1,700 annually to Timber Mesa, and Prop. 428 is asking for more of your hard-earned money on top of that. Fact, Prop 428 is a $18.935 million property tax increase. You can slice it and dice it all day long, but if approved Prop 428 is on average a $80-$200 property tax increase annually. Small, huh?
Families are struggling and for some an $80 increase is significant. Businesses are closing, and this tax increase could be the difference between keeping someone employed or shutting their doors indefinitely.
Fact, Timber Mesa is one of the most expensive fire districts per capita in the state. They currently spend over $9.589 million on only 93 employees plus $3.5 million on other operating costs.
And it doesn’t stop there. Timber Mesa has $10.7 million of debt, split between long term lease agreements and unfunded pension debt. If this bond passes it would almost triple their debt to $29.635 million, all on the backs of us, the taxpayers.
Fact, Timber Mesa doesn’t need this bond and they said so themselves. I encourage you to review their own presentation where they tell the public they don’t need it to continue service.
So why are they asking for $18.935 million more during uncertain economic times? Almost $4.5 million to relocate one station less than one mile and nearly $1.5 million to remodel another. The spending continues with $7.2 million slated to be used to build a training facility despite having a fully operational training facility less than twenty minutes away. We are struggling, we have to prioritize and budget, and yet they want to frivolously spend our money in ways that are simply unneeded. I don’t think that’s fair and I know many people agree.
I am Chairman of the No on Prop 428 campaign. I am not “fake news propaganda” or “out of town interests distorting the truth.”
I live in Show Low, believe facts matter, and residents deserve to know all the facts before voting. I urge voters to ask the hard questions of Timber Mesa; the questions I have asked and am being slandered for asking. Timber Mesa should be accountable for every dollar they ask for, receive and spend, because those dollars are money out of our pockets. So yes, I am asking the hard questions and presenting the facts. It is their responsibility as the entity who wants to take more of my hard-earned money to convince me why it is necessary. They have not done that, and so my vote is no!
Enero “Ché” Kelley,
Show Low
Facts matter to you? I reviewed my tax bill for Timber Mesa and it is about half of what you say the "average" homeowner in the District pays. My home seems pretty average. If your other numbers are off by this much then how accurate are the rest of your facts?
I am not affiliated with TMFD or their competitors.
