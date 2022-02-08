It was my freshman year. It was the year that tragedy struck. The Rawlings had lost their loved ones, and the entire community combined to search for the children. We as a community expressed our deep love for the Rawlings. I’ve known them for a long time, and they are kind, funny, lovable, and good people.
They have been a big part of my life. In recent events, they were criminally charged for the death of their loved ones, and people across the country demanded punishment. The Rawlings are innocent. They were recently sentenced to probation, which I can’t thank my heavenly Father enough for. The events have stirred up strong feelings.
Many chose unrighteous judgment, hatred, unkind words, and cruel assumptions against the Rawlings. Some of these people have not even met the Rawlings before, and they don’t even acknowledge all that they do in our town. They don’t see them for the wonderful people they are. What no one understands, unless you live here, and the Rawlings have lived up here I'm sure since they were young, is that the path that they crossed had been crossed innumerable times by various people in our community, dare I say, crossed by their parents before them.
In the past there were other incidents where people had been killed trying to cross Tonto Basin, and not until this tragedy did the government finally decided to pay for the bridge.
If they had just built a bridge a long time ago, say after the first deaths, lives could have been saved. The Rawlings are spiritual people and love God and their neighbors. They loved and still love their children; it was an accident. I say let the Rawlings live in peace; they were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were traveling!
I guarantee someone reading this paper knows multiple people or have themselves crossed that area despite the road signs. I highly doubt that it has not been done before.
“He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone,” John 8:7.
There are so many out there willing to cast the first stone without even thinking “have I ever done anything like that?” The only difference between them and the Rawlings is that they did not get hurt, and they were not in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Let us continue to show our deep love and support for these wonderful people that are our community members, friends, and family. They are family! Not by blood but by our father above.
The Rawlings were caught and warned multiple times by law enforcement crossing and try to cross the flood waters. They were out joy riding and had been warned of the risks. Their poor judgment lead to the deaths of children. These deaths were needless. It is no different than it they had crashed after drinking and driving and killing someone. Under Arizona's "stupid motorist law" they can be billed for the cost of the rescue (they weren't) but the judge should have made them pay for that and also the cost of the search and rescue for the missing children. The next driver that comes up to a flood wash might think, "Hey, the Rawlings just got a slap on the wrists for doing it. Why not."
