When I read the letter from Missa Foy, I first thought it was satire. Then I realized this person really means it. I felt compelled to respond to clear up misconceptions raised.
Missa Foy states at the beginning of the letter that this is "the best year of job creation in American history." Per the website, thebalance.com, who takes job numbers directly from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US added 235,000 jobs in 2021. Per the same website, Bill Clinton created 18.6 million jobs in his two terms. This works out to over 2.3 million jobs per year. Joe Biden's number are 10 percent of that, hardly the best year in American history.
Missa Foy cites the American Rescue Plan as saving American businesses. A simple google search shows rampant cases of fraud involved in this "rescue plan" to the point where some states have had to create fraud units dedicated to combating it.
Missa Foy touts the child tax credit as putting $462 per month in the pockets of parents. Per the article, "If You Got the Child Tax Credit in 2021, You May Pay in 2022" by Leslie Lenkowsky of the Wall Street Journal (1/28/22), the IRS is informing "millions of Americans" that they have been overpaid and will be paying the money back in 2022.
Missa Foy avoids dealing with Biden's foreign policy failures, the open border, inflation, high gas prices, supply chain issues, and rising violent crime that have occurred since Biden was sworn in. If this is getting America "back on track" and he's "just getting started" I will take a pass.
Brandon might be asleep but he is getting us out of the mess tRump dug us into. Hopefully by 2024 both parties can find some actual good candidates and not the last two clowns.
Yeah, so glad Mr. Biden was able to relieve us of all that record employment - among all demographics, tax cuts, high consumer/business confidence, job creation, low gas prices, secure borders, and a booming economy. What's truly amazing is that he's managed to undo the aforementioned 'mess' in only one year!
At this rate, we'll all be living under bridges and eating dirt by the time his term ends.
The previous Administration I feel kept me safe from the invaders illegals entering the country across the southern boarder. You cannot convince me that terrorist are not coming in the country and setting up the terrorist cell. Now please tell me if this admin sleepy Joe tellepromter reading has done to protect me. Not a darn thing. Just making us more like a third world country.
