On Friday, May 8 Ray Jussila asked readers if we know someone who died from Covid-19. Yes, we have a friend in Michigan who died. Cousin in rural Westphalia, Michigan barely survived after 51 days in hospital. We are afraid to visit our family because of Covid-19. Ray, Covid-19 is coming. Just wait. Someone you know will die.
Why ask such a question? Is it code for "do you know any white people?" We're white visitors hunkered down here because we care enough about ourselves and others to follow precautions. In April 9200 health care workers had been sickened. The number is only rising. Just wait and pray that medical care will be there you when you need it.
Elizabeth Thelen,
Mesa
