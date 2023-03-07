Not so fast here. When the laughter dies down, we have a serious proposal to re-order the country into two nations, the United States of America and Redghanistan. How would that work out for the Redghanies? First, they would lose the massive, annual transfer of wealth from the blue states to the red (they could of course apply for American foreign aid). They would then have to negotiate a trade agreement with NAFTA, arrange for passports and visas to visit or work in the USA, and give up all American federal programs such as Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, TANF, WIC, SNAP and others because foreigners do not qualify for them. Next, all infrastructure spending by the USA would stop, all military bases would shut down and personnel be re-deployed, and the Redghanies would have to cope with secure American borders which they currently demand. In addition, all federal contracts would be cancelled (one party to the contracts would no longer exist), all civilian federal properties would be closed, and personnel transferred.
Redghanistan would rapidly deteriorate into an even deeper morass of poverty, deprivation and educational shortfalls than now prevail but is partly hidden by the red states receipt of massive federal transfers from the Bluies. Since the United States would realize such huge savings (see studies by moneygeek, the Rockefeller Institute, the Associated Press Fact-Check, the Tax Foundation, Brookings, Bloomberg, and many others) it would be to our advantage to grant the Redghanies dream of secession.
In fact, the blue states already have a human development index similar to the Netherlands, while the red states have an AHDI that resembles Russia’s, and that is in light of current largesse from the blue states. Knock yourselves out Redghanies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.