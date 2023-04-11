Dave Moeller wrote a very well-written article about a 1978 speech Newt Gingrich gave at Western Washington University telling Republicans to be mean and nasty in politics. Now I could not find that speech under WWU on Google or under WWU's own website, but I did find a speech that Newt delivered on June 24, 1978 to a group of young Republican college students.
What Dave said about Newt's speech was basically true, but if that's all you took from his letter you missed a very important part that Dave omitted. Paraphrasing Newt's comments, he said that the Democrats are good at picking their new young leaders to be nasty and inconsiderate of their elder statesmen then gave a couple of examples. Newt went on to say that Republicans teach their young leaders to be neat, kind, obedient, loyal, faithful and all those wonderful Boy Scout words which are great around a campfire but not in politics. I believe that is the way we as Republicans should conduct ourselves but I understand Newt's frustration with how many, not all, Democrats conduct themselves.
Dave went on to say that both Republican and Democratic strategists agree that the parties need to work together. They need to identify self-serving comments and hold members accountable for their comments. I totally agree with that and it would be wonderful if it happened, but does anyone seriously believe it ever will?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.