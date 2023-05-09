From Sept. 13, 1994, to Sept. 13, 2004, AR15s were banned in the United Stares of America. No one in our country could purchase an assault weapon or buy the large magazines used to fill them with bullets.
“The Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, popularly known as the Federal Assault Weapons Ban (AWB) included a prohibition on the manufacture for civilian use of certain semi-automatic firearms that were defined as assault weapons as well as certain ammunition magazines that were defined as large capacity.” (En.m.Wikipedia.org)
There is data from the trauma literature that suggests there were less deaths from mass shootings during the 10 years of the federal assault weapon law than the 13 years before or after the ban. (DiMaggio, Changes in US mass shooting deaths associated with the 1994–2004 federal assault weapons ban: Analysis of open-source data, The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. 1/2019, 86 (1): 11–19.)
Let’s decrease the blood shed. Immediately. We need to re-instate the federal assault weapons ban of 1994. Our two U.S. senators, Kelly and Sinema, and our congressman from District 2 in Arizona, Crane, must protect the people of the United States of America from random mass shootings. Their collective inability to reinstate an assault weapons ban is resulting in the deaths of Americans every day.
