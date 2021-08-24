Relocation could have been an option for our recent Mountain Lion killing. Arizona laws are cruel for mountain lion, bear and coyote. Colorado for one gives these animals a chance, one/two times. Arizona law stated in August 13 Independent, states sedate and euthanize. All live deserves at least a second chance.
I ask what foods where out in the yard that the mountain lion was near other than dogs. The lion was calm, in a tree, until human life took over.
We the people are stealing wildlife habitat, a lot for second and third homes.
Time of day was mentioned in the article dusk and dawn. I have been lucky to see a few lion, all during other times without threat.
As we continue to take land from wildlife — humane need to learn how to avoid conflict. We can survive together, we must!
Pam Morrow,
Show Low
(4) comments
mostly untrue and based on emotion
Russ, humans have emotions. Emotions are an important part of many decisions you make especially if you work for the benefit of the public. These issues about wildlife require people with real human empathy to make them not robotic cult members. Change is good and change will be happening in Arizona.
As I posted prior..... Habituated animals are a threat to all of us. We are thankfully not
Calizona...yet....I would trust the sound management plans of the Arizona Game & Fish Department far more than an emotion based decision on one lion......Change that occurs through loss of habitat is one thing, but lions have and will continue to roam around Arizona at nocturnal times. The lion being present in that close proximity during daylight hours has long been known to be a habituated animal... no longer fearing humans, and the next thing that happens is a human life is changed through tragedy. Kudos to the Department for their consistent plans for habituated wildlife.
This past fall and winter , there was a mountain lion lurking in the woodlands contiguous between Woodland Lake Park and the Big Springs Nature Area . On one occasion I came across one of it's kills ; a deer that was mostly buried and only partially eaten . Upon revisiting this kill several times I noticed that the deer carcass was ultimately consumed . I also encountered tracks in several locations along the Walnut Creek riparian way and along the ridges of this ravine , along with lion scat and the unmistakable scent of lion urine . They are all around us , and yet scarcely no one ever notices . That is the way it has always been , in accordance with nature's ways , as stealth predators survive by their wits . Humans used to do the same before technology began it's relentless destruction of time - honored survival skills . In the final analysis we could all learn something valuable from this subject lion : avoid people whenever possible .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.