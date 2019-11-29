On Nov. 30, 2018, a car crossed into our lane and hit us head-on east of Overgaard.
Our sturdy Range Rover rolled several times down the hill, landing on the driver's side, pinning my husband's leg and foot. My husband sustained multiple injuries and was extracted from the car using the Jaws of Life. Over 20 First Responders arrived on site to help us and the other accident victims.
We've always wanted to thank each First Responder personally, but never were able to get the names. As the one-year anniversary of that horrific night approaches, we want all the First Responders from Heber, Overgaard, Clay Springs, Linden and Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, the Sheriff's Office and DPS, all to know how much we appreciated their assistance in caring for us and our pets. I
f we missed anyone, our sincere apologies and gratitude. Thank you all for your help. It was a horrible night with a tragic ending for the man who hit us. We are grateful every day that our lives were spared and grateful for the man who saw the accident and stopped to help. Otherwise we would not have been seen from the road. We are also grateful for the kind and efficient staff at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, to the wonderful female driver of Safe Ride and Delivery who drove my dogs and I home once we were discharged.
Joanne Schlosser,
Gilbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.