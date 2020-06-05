On May 15, 2020 Leslie Baker's opinion piece "Reconstructing Slavery" appeared. After 2 weeks her pretentious article still bothers me. I am moved to reply because I deserve blame if I am silent. She said she read a few pages and found facts in Charles Lane's "The Day Freedom Died: The Colfax Massacre: the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of Reconstruction" to indict the Democrats of today. During the Civil War the Democratic Party was a party of racial injustice. Baker advances that from Teddy to Franklin Roosevelt to LBJ's Great Society that Democrats caused undue reliance on social programs. Baker wrote, "Poor Blacks became enslaved all over again, but this time by a government who shamelessly bribed them with giveaways in return for votes". Is it her view that social security, Medicare, Medicaid and food assistance enslave blacks? Baker says "new deal freebies" cause reliance on government handouts. These programs have assisted me and my generation with education, careers and comfortable retirement. My parents paid into social security for our black housekeeper. She moved from a shack without running water into a trailer with modern conveniences.
Why does Baker overlook massive corporate subsidies? Thanks to corporate welfare our national debt has exploded. Wages at Walmart are so low that their workers require public assistance. Big oil receives massive subsidies particularly in recent CARES Act. The biggest legislation before the pandemic was a huge tax giveaway to billionaires and corporations. Big pharmaceuticals lobbies legislators so no negotiating drug prices for Medicare is allowed. Big Ag benefits from food assistance programs. Meat packing employees are trapped. Do they protect their job or protect their health and their families' health?
The anti government bias of Fox News reeks in Baker's column. Fox News and its revolving door with the White House are the real issue. Five categories of voters make up their base. Racists, evangelicals, gun nuts, uneducated and most vile, the wealthy who benefit from corrupt policies like privately owned prisons and environmental devastation. If we want to reconstruct slavery during this pandemic that is killing a disproportionate number of Black and native Americans, then let us be honest. Subsidizing corporations at the expense of working people and now massive numbers of unemployed people is the issue. Now unemployment is at Great Depression levels. Senate majority leader McConnell blocks more than 500 pieces of legislation.
The majority who lost the electoral vote in November 2016 are weary of an awful government. We are exhausted by a lockdown due to a pandemic. The election in November cannot occur soon enough.
Elizabeth Thelen,
Mesa
Oh yeah - your demrats will save the day. The pandemic
too...
Lee, you're asking Democrats to save the country again? Wasn't your republican screw up in 2008-2009 enough? It was Democrats Obama and Pelosi that saved our country then.
I think it was Feinstein with her PLA driver! Totally!
Nice rebuttal. There is, of course, no evidence which supports the assertion that publicly funded programs enslave anyone. Just the opposite is true. Those programs have lifted millions out of poverty (especially the elderly) and provided health care (a basic human right) for many millions more. The reality of any enslavement is that millions of Americans have simply switched oppressors from those who enslaved them physically to those who imprison them by slave wages.
I do not however agree with the notion that corporate welfare has exploded our national debt. That is an impossibility. Our national debt exists and grows solely because the congress refuses to appropriate sufficient funding, each year, to clear the budget without borrowing. No doubt, someone will raise the issue that overspending is the problem; however, while there are certainly questionable levels of spending (for defense and intelligence, for example) the public programs centering on the welfare of the American people exist with majority public approval and should be fully funded to avoid borrowing.
