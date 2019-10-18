First of all Eric Kramer doesn’t tell your readers whom he is! He is the Socialist Chairman of the Socialist Democratic Party of Navajo County.
The Left like Mr. Kramer are the ones that have Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Mr. Kramer calls Trumpers a cult. It’s not a cult to love your country, it’s not a cult to want to work, it’s not a cult to have a smaller government, it’s not a cult to not to pay for those whom want everything for FREE, and it’s not a cult to have freedom unlike socialists like you whom want to have control over the people and tell them how to live.
For Mr. Kramer’s information, most Trumpers are veterans, law enforcement Officers, EMP, citizens of local and state government. Mr. Kramer is a socialist and they do not believe in the Constitution.
Mr. Kramer talks about Sean Hannity, this is interesting, thought Socialist do not listen to Hannity.
Mr. Kramer talks about religion. Socialist folks like Kramer are believers of atheism and have no knowledge of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Trumpers tell the truth, and expose both sides, the Socialists like Mr. Kramer does not want to hear the truth.
Mr. Kramer needs to go to the Border and he’ll discover that the Wall is being built.
Mr. Kramer we are in the Trump Economy everybody can make their payments unless you’re a non-working socialist.
As to Putin and Kim Jong-un were not their friends, you're naive to believe so.
Everybody is benefiting from Trumps tax cuts, look at all of the new cars and campers and growth going on.
You should be happy about Fox News, they moving towards the left like you.
Newsflash Mr. Kramer, we are the leader in the world, we lost it under Obama.
Trumpers are the normal people, we don’t go around burning buildings, cars and destroy cities, blocking older folks from crossing the street, and spilling hate speech, protest with masks on like the left does.
Everybody is entitled to health care, if you can’t afford it and you get sick you can go to the emergency room for treatment. It’s been the law for decades.
Steven Slaton
Elected PC, and Elected State Committeemen of Navajo County Republican Committee
(2) comments
I realize that the chairman of the trump 2020 campaign would be pro-trump. But this whole throwing out the evil socialism rhetoric is ludicrous.
If you hate socialism, then you are obligated to stop using the socialist programs already in our society!
Examples of socialism in the USA:
Guaranteed public education
Public transportation
Fire departments
Police departments
Public libraries
Every branch of the US military
Roads & highways
Social Security
Medicare/medicaid
Public, not private prisons & jails
Public hospitals
The Veterans Affairs Administration
Public universities
Public parks
Public toilets
Public drinking fountains
Public parking
Public everything.
The most successful countries in the world are a blend of socialism/capitalism. Not one or the other, but a combination.
So please take your idiocy about the evils of socialism and peddle that to those gullible enough to fall for it!
Once again pxllr you confuse "social" programs with "socialism". They are not the same at all and that's what Kool Aid they want you to drink on the left. They act like they are the same so sheep like you will say, "Oh well that's just like what we have now...durp!" Let Websters explain it to you... Socialism:
any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods
2a : a system of society or group living in which there is no private property
b : a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state .
Now what you explain we have is Social programs:Social service program refers to a program administered by the federal, state, or local government using government funding designed to provide social services directed at reducing poverty, improving opportunities for low-income adults or children, self-sufficiency, rehabilitation, or other services ETC. ETC. You have had enough Kool Aid! Put the cup down!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.