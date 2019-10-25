In a very weak attempt to be humorous, Eric Kramer in his letter to the editor of Oct. 11 cites the 12-step program, used by recovering drug addicts and alcoholics in recovery, to make a delusional immature point. And then after 12 boring statements it is still hard to discern his purpose in submitting this letter to the White Mountain Independent.
Nothing he wrote, and I mean nothing, is smart, cutting edge, or even interesting. Next time you write to the Independent, just write with your biggest thickest new blue Crayola, "I HATE TRUMP.” That’s all you had to say. So just write that and spare the rest of us. It is not humorous, it is profoundly boring, and it reinforces the position of all Trump supporters. This is the exact opposite effect you intended.
So Eric, stop writing your rants to a public audience. Share them with your remaining liberal friends and laugh and laugh until you watch the election results and the slaughter you are going to experience on November 3, 2020. Next year’s election will make the 1988 victory of George H.W Bush over Michael Dukakis look like a tight race. (By the way, H.W. won 40 states and Dukakis won 10).
Saul Abromowitz,
Show Low
