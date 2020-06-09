As a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, I would be remiss if I did not respond to the remarks made by Mrs. Ethelbah-Case. As Indian Country continues to be devastated by the effects of COVID-19, very little funding has been allocated to tribes from the federal government to help suppress the spread of COVID-19 and support tribal communities.
This is an unprecedented situation that has occurred and considering the little amount of resources the White Mountain Apache Tribe has, they have done a good job to provide adequate assistance and direction to the tribal community.
While the tribe's response has not been perfect at times, the work the Chairwoman and the Tribal Council have done has been in an effort to support our tribal community. I understand people are frustrated and maybe angry with tribal leaders, but this is not a time to be divisive but rather work to help one another and support each other.
By supporting each other and working together we will overcome these difficult times. We learn through history, it is in the most challenging times and circumstances that we become stronger and more resilient people.
By working in unity we can accomplish great things.
Dylan Baca
Pinetop
