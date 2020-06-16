Response to letter
Some thoughts crossed my mind as I read the letter “What in the world is going on here?”. That letter writer stated Governor Ducey ordered an 8 p.m. statewide curfew but a few exceptions were made. I agree with her statement – a few exceptions were made. Like the exception in Phoenix were looters were given free rein to destroy and steal city and private property. Or the exception in Scottsdale where a shopping mall was vandalized. Their illegal activity was allowed for several days. Perhaps the group peacefully assembled outside the Trumped Store were in violation of the curfew order but at least they did not destroy or steal.
The letter writer seemed anguished with the armed group of people outside the Trumped Store. Were you equally anguished at the destruction caused by the looters? Anguished at the rocks, bottles, fluids, bricks, etc. used by the looters?
I will not forget sacrifices made by the World War II generation. We can and should continually learn from these people. That letter writer said all Americans were “anti-fascists” at that time. Though I was not born during that timeframe, I am and will continue to be “anti-fascists” but please, do not confuse “anti-fascists” with Antifa. A quick internet search reveals that Antifa holds anti-authoritarian, anti-capitalist, anti-government views and that they have anarchist, communistic and socialistic ideologies.
Real world solutions? How about enforcing the Constitution of the United States and the Bill of Rights for ALL people? How about ALL people being held accountable for THEIR actions? How about respecting ALL people? How about teaching students that there is more than one side of the story?
Judy Sanchez,
Show Low
(2) comments
Vigilantes like these instigated violence in Albuquerque, they must not be welcomed or condoned on American streets. Arrest ALL armed Vigilantes after curfew!
Obviously, Mrs. Sanchez is completely misinformed and mixed up. She doesn't explain how armed Trump supporters at the Trump store were going to stop any violence or looting that went on the valley 170 miles away. A more creditable explaination is that they were there to voice their opposition to the local residents and high school students 2 blocks away, that were peacefully protesting racism and unjust killings of Black Americans by some bad apple cops in law enforcement. The question is, why weren't all the other business in Show Low advised that there was a creditable threat? Why only the Trump store? The simple fact is that the police department. said there was no creditable threat, no truth to the rumor. But yet the Trumpers were so terrified of our local peaceful protesters with cardboard signs, that they had to pull out their firearms? Mrs Sanchez is also very misinformed about Antifa (Anti Fascism) people. As she stated Antifa is against authoritarianism, yes they are, so were our forefathers who wrote the constitution. They are anti- capitalists. Yes they are anti-capitalists that want to merge corporations and government into Fascism, so too, were the founders of our country concerned about the wealthy and corporations taking control of our established democracy. Mrs. Sanchez says, Antifa are anti- government. Crooked government yes, but the republican party, the White Supremists, the KKK, and other right wing extremists groups hate the government because it is used to do what it was created to do,"Provide and Promote for the General Welfare" of all Americans, minorities included. One has to wonder if Mrs. Sanchez were at Charlottesville,VA August 2017, would she be allied with the White Supremists, the KKK, the Nazis, shouting slogans like "Jews will not replace us!" waving the swistika and confederate flag. Or would she be allied with counterprotesters Antifa, the National Council of Churches, Local Resident protesters, Anti-racists.
As Jews prayed at a local synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, men dressed in fatigues carrying semi-automatic rifles stood across the street, according to the temple's president, Nazi websites posted a call to burn their building. As a precautionary measure,Jewish congregants had removed their Torah scrolls and exited through the back of the building when they were done praying.
It is important that we reject attempts by republicans to claim equivalence between Antifa and the White Supremacist groups they oppose. Antifa rejects racism but may use unacceptable tactics. White supremacists use even more extreme violence to spread their ideologies of hate, to intimidate ethnic minorities, and undermine democratic norms. Right-wing extremists have been one of the largest and most consistent sources of domestic terror incidents in the United States for many years; they have murdered hundreds of people in this country over the last ten years alone. To date, there have not been any known antifa-related murders.
Fascist Nazis became a natural model for white-supremacist movements in the United States.The logic of white supremacy was similar: Hatreds became universalized through common archetypes. Jews were seen by white supremacists as capitalists undermining local businesses. Black Americans fleeing the South in the Great Migration were seen as taking away crucial labor. Catholics were seen as immigrants stealing American jobs.
Which side are you on?
