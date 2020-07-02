I find Mayor Hamblin’s letter wrong on so many levels, especially on the day he made this proclamation, July 1, 2020.On July 1st, Arizona had 4788 new cases of COVID-19 (9.4% of all new cases in the USA). Tragically, we also had a record number of COVID-related deaths, 88 (13% of all deaths reported on July 1.) Arizona has 2.2% of all residents of the USA. So, our new infection rate and death rate are currently running at five times the national rates.
Here is my analogy.
Imagine that I am in charge of the public swimming pool in Eagar, AZ. There has been an outbreak of cases of E. coli and leptospirosis over the past 3 months. In fact, the levels of infection and death are higher than ever recorded in our part of the state. Since these are water-borne illnesses, the cleanliness of the public pool is of paramount importance. But there are lots of kids that really want to swim in the pool. To make it safer for our families, we could implement a rule that prohibits people from urinating in the pool. But people have urinated in public pools since the dawning of time. Restricting a person from peeing right where they are, pausing from their activities and warming the water is wrong. Some honestly do not want to leave the pool and use the public restroom. They are what we call “freedom pee-ers”. They are FREE. Others reluctantly get out, walk over the public restrooms and relieve themselves there, but they are slaves of culture and habit.
Let me assure you, I believe in leptospirosis. I know that many have died from E. coli. I am an open-minded and well-educated, not only in secular learning, but in the language of freedom. If you are afraid of water-borne illness, I strongly recommend you stay out of the pool. We could require that those coming to swim submit proof that they are free of urinary tract disease. But that is what weak people do, submitting to tests for disease and admitting that there is a problem. (Besides, I don’t believe that all of those bacterial cultures are accurate. Do you personally know of anyone that has died from E. coli?)
As an added benefit, I will disable our filtration system for the next few months while the water-borne infections are raging out of control. Filtration seems too much like asking people to wear masks. Nope, you come, you pee, you bask in the glory that you are Americans first. To quote Mayor Hamblin, “This is America! Stand up (stand up if you are a guy, sit down if you are a lady) and be somebody! Be brave.
Ronald Tenney,
Gilbert
