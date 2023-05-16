President Biden has been under investigation for many months by House Republicans for a variety of accusations. Nothing has been found. Our president is innocent of the misinformation outlined by his adversaries.

“… On Wednesday (May 10), the Republicans conceded that they had yet to find evidence of a specific corrupt action Mr. Biden took in office in connection with any of the business deals his son entered into. Instead, their presentation underscored how little headway top GOP lawmakers have made in finding clear evidence of questionable transactions they can tie to Mr. Biden, their chief political rival.” (House Republican Report Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by President Biden)

