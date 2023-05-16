President Biden has been under investigation for many months by House Republicans for a variety of accusations. Nothing has been found. Our president is innocent of the misinformation outlined by his adversaries.
“… On Wednesday (May 10), the Republicans conceded that they had yet to find evidence of a specific corrupt action Mr. Biden took in office in connection with any of the business deals his son entered into. Instead, their presentation underscored how little headway top GOP lawmakers have made in finding clear evidence of questionable transactions they can tie to Mr. Biden, their chief political rival.” (House Republican Report Finds No Evidence of Wrongdoing by President Biden)
After months of investigation and many public accusations of corruption against Mr. Biden and his family, the first report of the premier House GOP inquiry showed no proof of such misconduct, May 10, nytimes.com)
As is reported in today's paper by Michael Reagan, President Biden is clean. (There’s smoke, no fire around Biden, page 6, May 12, WMI) Despite the lack of evidence, Reagan goes on to to call our president’s family “dirty” and that there is a “ crime syndicate” in the White House with no facts to back up his claims. It’s the Reagan name that he is dragging through the mud.
One only has to look at the last White House to find a president that has been indicted on 34 federal felony charges on April 5 and been found guilty of sexual abuse and liable on May 9. I suggest Mr. Reagan discuss these criminal activities in his next article as they are based in fact and not innuendo.
